Olympics-Alpine skiing-Norway's Jansrud wins super-G gold

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Norway's Kjetil Jansrud won the Olympic men's Alpine skiing super-G gold medal on Sunday, according to provisional results.
Andrew Weibrecht of the United States took the silver medal and team mate Bode Miller shared a bronze with Canada's Jan Hudec. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.