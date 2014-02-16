版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2014年 2月 16日 星期日 15:12 BJT

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Norway's Jansrud wins super-G gold

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 16 Norway's Kjetil Jansrud won the Olympic men's Alpine skiing super-G gold medal on Sunday, according to provisional results.

Andrew Weibrecht of the United States took the silver medal and team mate Bode Miller shared a bronze with Canada's Jan Hudec. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)
