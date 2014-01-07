Olympics-Injured Vonn says she will miss Sochi Games

Basketball-Rule change allows players to wear religious headgear
May 4 Basketball players will be allowed to wear headgear for religious reasons after world governing body FIBA on Thursday approved a new rule to come into effect from October 1.
Jan 7 Olympic downhill champion Lindsey Vonn will miss next month's Sochi Games after failing to recover from a knee injury, the American said on Tuesday.
Vonn, the standout name in women's Alpine skiing and who would have been one of the highest-profile athletes in Sochi, announced the news on her Facebook page.
"I am devastated to announce that I will not be able to compete in Sochi," Vonn, girlfriend of golfer Tiger Woods, said.
"I did everything I possibly could to somehow get strong enough to overcome having no ACL but the reality has sunk in that my knee is just too unstable to compete at this level." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
MELBOURNE, May 4 John Coates's long reign over the Australian Olympic Committee faces its first challenge in 27 years on Saturday when national sports federations vote in a presidential election at the committee's annual general meeting.
WELLINGTON, May 4 New Zealand's Southern Alps are familiar to millions around the world as the jaw-dropping backdrop to the "Lord of the Rings" movies but they have proved far less precious in producing Winter Olympians than their northern equivalent.