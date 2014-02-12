Olympics-Alpine skiing-Women's downhill result

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
Feb 12 Women's Alpine skiing downhill result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Time =1 Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1 minute 41.57 seconds =1 Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:41.57 3 Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:41.67 4 Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 1:41.84 5 Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 1:41.94 6 Lotte Smiseth Sejersted 1:42.01 (Norway) 7 Edit Miklos (Hungary) 1:42.28 8 Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:42.56 9 Nicole Hosp (Austria) 1:42.62 10 Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1:42.65 11 Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 1:42.68 12 Elena Fanchini (Italy) 1:42.70 13 Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:42.74 14 Verena Stuffer (Italy) 1:42.75 15 Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:42.76 16 Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:42.82 17 Stacey Cook (U.S.) 1:43.05 18 Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 1:43.24 19 Chemmy Alcott (Britain) 1:43.43 20 Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 1:43.46 21 Klara Krizova (Czech Republic) 1:43.47 22 Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 1:43.48 23 Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 1:43.69 24 Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 1:43.82 25 Sara Hector (Sweden) 1:44.23 26 Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 1:44.35 27 Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 1:44.43 28 Elena Yakovishina (Russia) 1:44.45 29 Greta Small (Australia) 1:44.79 30 Maria Bedareva (Russia) 1:45.29 31 Kristina Saalova (Slovakia) 1:45.98 32 Macarena Simari Birkner 1:46.44 (Argentina) 33 Karolina Chrapek (Poland) 1:46.90 34 Noelle Barahona (Chile) 1:49.70 35 Anna Berecz (Hungary) 1:50.97 Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) DNS Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) DNF Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) DNF Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden DNF (Switzerland) Anna Fenninger (Austria) DNF Alexandra Coletti (Monaco) DNF Ania Monica Caill (Romania) DNF DNF - Denotes did not finish DNS - Denotes did not start = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.