Olympics-Alpine skiing-Women's downhill result

Feb 12 Women's Alpine skiing downhill result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday. Rank Name Time =1 Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1 minute 41.57 seconds =1 Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 1:41.57 3 Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1:41.67 4 Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 1:41.84 5 Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 1:41.94 6 Lotte Smiseth Sejersted 1:42.01 (Norway) 7 Edit Miklos (Hungary) 1:42.28 8 Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 1:42.56 9 Nicole Hosp (Austria) 1:42.62 10 Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1:42.65 11 Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 1:42.68 12 Elena Fanchini (Italy) 1:42.70 13 Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1:42.74 14 Verena Stuffer (Italy) 1:42.75 15 Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 1:42.76 16 Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 1:42.82 17 Stacey Cook (U.S.) 1:43.05 18 Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 1:43.24 19 Chemmy Alcott (Britain) 1:43.43 20 Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 1:43.46 21 Klara Krizova (Czech Republic) 1:43.47 22 Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 1:43.48 23 Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 1:43.69 24 Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 1:43.82 25 Sara Hector (Sweden) 1:44.23 26 Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 1:44.35 27 Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 1:44.43 28 Elena Yakovishina (Russia) 1:44.45 29 Greta Small (Australia) 1:44.79 30 Maria Bedareva (Russia) 1:45.29 31 Kristina Saalova (Slovakia) 1:45.98 32 Macarena Simari Birkner 1:46.44 (Argentina) 33 Karolina Chrapek (Poland) 1:46.90 34 Noelle Barahona (Chile) 1:49.70 35 Anna Berecz (Hungary) 1:50.97 Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) DNS Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) DNF Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) DNF Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden DNF (Switzerland) Anna Fenninger (Austria) DNF Alexandra Coletti (Monaco) DNF Ania Monica Caill (Romania) DNF DNF - Denotes did not finish DNS - Denotes did not start = - Denotes two or more participants share the same result (Compiled by Anand Basu)