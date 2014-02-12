版本:
Olympics-Alpine skiing-Women's downhill result

Feb 12 Women's Alpine skiing downhill result at
the Sochi Winter Olympics on Wednesday.
 
 Rank   Name                             Time
 =1     Tina Maze (Slovenia)             1 minute 41.57 seconds
 =1     Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)    1:41.57
 3      Lara Gut (Switzerland)           1:41.67
 4      Daniela Merighetti (Italy)       1:41.84
 5      Fabienne Suter (Switzerland)     1:41.94
 6      Lotte Smiseth Sejersted          1:42.01
        (Norway)                         
 7      Edit Miklos (Hungary)            1:42.28
 8      Julia Mancuso (U.S.)             1:42.56
 9      Nicole Hosp (Austria)            1:42.62
 10     Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia)           1:42.65
 11     Laurenne Ross (U.S.)             1:42.68
 12     Elena Fanchini (Italy)           1:42.70
 13     Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany)     1:42.74
 14     Verena Stuffer (Italy)           1:42.75
 15     Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany)    1:42.76
 16     Elisabeth Goergl (Austria)       1:42.82
 17     Stacey Cook (U.S.)               1:43.05
 18     Marusa Ferk (Slovenia)           1:43.24
 19     Chemmy Alcott (Britain)          1:43.43
 20     Larisa Yurkiw (Canada)           1:43.46
 21     Klara Krizova (Czech Republic)   1:43.47
 22     Nadia Fanchini (Italy)           1:43.48
 23     Kajsa Kling (Sweden)             1:43.69
 24     Cornelia Huetter (Austria)       1:43.82
 25     Sara Hector (Sweden)             1:44.23
 26     Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.)          1:44.35
 27     Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway)      1:44.43
 28     Elena Yakovishina (Russia)       1:44.45
 29     Greta Small (Australia)          1:44.79
 30     Maria Bedareva (Russia)          1:45.29
 31     Kristina Saalova (Slovakia)      1:45.98
 32     Macarena Simari Birkner          1:46.44
        (Argentina)                      
 33     Karolina Chrapek (Poland)        1:46.90
 34     Noelle Barahona (Chile)          1:49.70
 35     Anna Berecz (Hungary)            1:50.97
        Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein)   DNS
        Marie Marchand-Arvier (France)   DNF
        Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain)   DNF
        Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden    DNF
        (Switzerland)                    
        Anna Fenninger (Austria)         DNF
        Alexandra Coletti (Monaco)       DNF
        Ania Monica Caill (Romania)      DNF
 
 DNF - Denotes did not finish
 DNS - Denotes did not start
 =   - Denotes two or more participants share the same result

 (Compiled by Anand Basu)
