Olympics-Alpine skiing-Final women's downhill training cancelled

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 A fifth and final training session for Wednesday's women's Olympic downhill was cancelled on Tuesday due to warm conditions on the mountain.

Officials at the Rosa Khutor Alpine skiing centre said the decision was taken to protect the piste from damage after Monday's super-combined downhill was held on it.

A first training run for the men's super-combined was due to proceed as planned, however, on an adjacent course. The men's showcase downhill has already been held and was won by Austrian Matthias Mayer on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)