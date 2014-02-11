Olympics-Alpine skiing-Final women's downhill training cancelled

Athletics-Chemos says Sumgong doping case is shameful for Kenya
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Feb 11 A fifth and final training session for Wednesday's women's Olympic downhill was cancelled on Tuesday due to warm conditions on the mountain.
Officials at the Rosa Khutor Alpine skiing centre said the decision was taken to protect the piste from damage after Monday's super-combined downhill was held on it.
A first training run for the men's super-combined was due to proceed as planned, however, on an adjacent course. The men's showcase downhill has already been held and was won by Austrian Matthias Mayer on Sunday. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)
KISUMU, Kenya, April 22 Olympic champion Jemima Sumgong's positive doping test is shameful to Kenyan athletes, her fellow runner Milcah Chemos said on Saturday.
BUENOS AIRES, April 21 Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said on Friday.
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.