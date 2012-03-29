Olympics-Aussie archer's father handed harassment ban over rival

SYDNEY, March 29 The father of an Australian
Olympic archery hopeful has been banned from going within 200
metres of one of her rivals after being accused of bullying her,
local media reported on Thursday.
Elisa Barnard's father has been handed an "apprehended
violence order" - a restraining order - which prevents him from
approaching 17-year-old Odette Snazzle.
The two teenagers are strong contenders for what is likely
to be a single spot on the Australian team for the London
Olympics and will be competing at the national championships in
Canberra this weekend.
"Our biggest concern is that it could put pressure on not
only the two girls in question, but also the other members of
the team," Archery Australia chief executive Jim Larven told the
Australian Associated Press.
"We're trying to keep it fairly low-key and under control at
the moment. The matter is before the courts and we're taking a
very neutral stance on it.
"We're trying to support everybody."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter
Rutherford)
