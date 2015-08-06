Olympics-Iranian Paralympic archery champion targets Olympic spot

Aug 6 Paralympic archery champion Zahra Nemati has her eyes set on a place at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics next year but her ambitious bid has her Iranian federation bosses worried.

Nemati, who won individual gold and team bronze at the London 2012 Paralympics, failed to secure a place in Rio at the World Archery Championships in Denmark after being knocked out in the first round of the elimination stage last week.

She then opted to travel to Poland for another competition rather than return home for a training camp ahead of the World Archery Para championships, ending her hopes of competing in the competition in Germany.

"Nemati must make a decision on his future soon. Definitely, she cannot participate in the World Archery Para Championships which will be held in Germany between August 23 to 30," Majid Kehtari, head of Iran's para-archery association, told the Tehran Times.

"She had to train at least two months under para-archery coach to participate in the prestigious event in Germany."

Nemati, 30, was the first Iranian woman to win a gold medal at the Olympics or Paralympics with her victory in London.

But Kehtari was worried the former Taekwondo exponent, who took up archery after a spinal cord accident over a decade ago, might not qualify for either Games in Rio.

"Nemati is in Poland at the moment and she is so tired due to taking part in the two tournaments," he said.

"Nemati has not yet qualified for the Olympic Games and we all worry." (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)