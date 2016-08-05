Olympics-Archery-Men's team ranking round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Korea Kim Woo-Jin/Ku Bon-Chan/Lee Seung-Yun 2057 points 2. U.S. Brady Ellison/Zach Garrett/Jake Kaminski 2024 3. Italy Mauro Nespoli/David Pasqualucci/Marco Galiazzo 2007 4. Australia Alec Potts/Ryan Tyack/Taylor Worth 2005 5. France Jean-Charles Valladont/Pierre Plihon/Lucas Daniel 2003 6. China Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu 1997 7. Taiwan Kao Hao-Wen/Wei Chun-Heng/Yu Guan-Lin 1995 8. Spain Miguel Alvarino Garcia/Antonio Fernandez/Juan Ignacio Rodriguez 1986 9. Netherlands Sjef van den Berg/Rick Van Der Ven/Mitch Dielemans 1981 10. Indonesia Riau Ega Agatha/Hendra Purnama/Hanif Wijaya 1962 11. Brazil Marcus D'Almeida/Bernardo Oliveira/Daniel Rezende Xavier 1948 12. Malaysia Khairul Anuar Mohamad/Haziq Kamaruddin/Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin 1945
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.