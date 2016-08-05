版本:
Olympics-Archery-Men's team ranking round results

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Korea
Kim Woo-Jin/Ku Bon-Chan/Lee Seung-Yun                               2057 points 
2.   U.S.
Brady Ellison/Zach Garrett/Jake Kaminski                             2024        
3.   Italy
Mauro Nespoli/David Pasqualucci/Marco Galiazzo                      2007        
4.   Australia
Alec Potts/Ryan Tyack/Taylor Worth                              2005        
5.   France
Jean-Charles Valladont/Pierre Plihon/Lucas Daniel                  2003        
6.   China
Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu                                      1997        
7.   Taiwan
Kao Hao-Wen/Wei Chun-Heng/Yu Guan-Lin                              1995        
8.   Spain
Miguel Alvarino Garcia/Antonio Fernandez/Juan Ignacio Rodriguez     1986        
9.   Netherlands
Sjef van den Berg/Rick Van Der Ven/Mitch Dielemans            1981        
10.  Indonesia
Riau Ega Agatha/Hendra Purnama/Hanif Wijaya                     1962        
11.  Brazil
Marcus D'Almeida/Bernardo Oliveira/Daniel Rezende Xavier           1948        
12.  Malaysia
Khairul Anuar Mohamad/Haziq Kamaruddin/Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin 1945

