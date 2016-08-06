Olympics-Archery-Men's team last 16 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Indonesia Riau Ega Agatha/Hendra Purnama/Hanif Wijaya 6 points 2. Taiwan Kao Hao-Wen/Wei Chun-Heng/Yu Guan-Lin 2 1. China Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu 6 2. Brazil Marcus D'Almeida/Bernardo Oliveira/Daniel Rezende Xavier 2 1. Netherlands Sjef van den Berg/Rick Van Der Ven/Mitch Dielemans 5 2. Spain Miguel Alvarino Garcia/Antonio Fernandez/Juan Ignacio Rodriguez 1 1. France Jean-Charles Valladont/Pierre Plihon/Lucas Daniel 6 2. Malaysia Khairul Anuar Mohamad/Haziq Kamaruddin/Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin 2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.