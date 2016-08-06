版本:
Olympics-Archery-Men's team last 16 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Indonesia
Riau Ega Agatha/Hendra Purnama/Hanif Wijaya                     6 points 
2.  Taiwan
Kao Hao-Wen/Wei Chun-Heng/Yu Guan-Lin                              2        
1.  China
Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu                                      6        
2.  Brazil
Marcus D'Almeida/Bernardo Oliveira/Daniel Rezende Xavier           2        
1.  Netherlands
Sjef van den Berg/Rick Van Der Ven/Mitch Dielemans            5        
2.  Spain
Miguel Alvarino Garcia/Antonio Fernandez/Juan Ignacio Rodriguez     1        
1.  France
Jean-Charles Valladont/Pierre Plihon/Lucas Daniel                  6        
2.  Malaysia
Khairul Anuar Mohamad/Haziq Kamaruddin/Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin 2

