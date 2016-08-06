版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 02:50 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's team quarterfinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
2.  Indonesia
Riau Ega Agatha/Hendra Purnama/Hanif Wijaya          2 points 
1.  U.S.
Brady Ellison/Zach Garrett/Jacob Linde-Kaminski           6        
2.  Italy
Mauro Nespoli/David Pasqualucci/Marco Galiazzo           0        
1.  China
Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu                           6        
1.  Australia
Alec Potts/Ryan Tyack/Taylor Worth                   5        
2.  France
Jean-Charles Valladont/Pierre Plihon/Lucas Daniel       3        
1.  Korea
Kim Woo-Jin/Ku Bon-Chan/Lee Seung-Yun                    6        
2.  Netherlands
Sjef van den Berg/Rick Van Der Ven/Mitch Dielemans 0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐