奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日 04:12 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's team bronze medal match results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Australia
Alec Potts/Ryan Tyack/Taylor Worth 6 points 
2.  China
Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu         2

