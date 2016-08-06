版本:
Olympics-Archery-Men's team semifinal results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
2.  China
Gu Xuesong/Wang Dapeng/Xing Yu          0 points 
1.  U.S.
Brady Ellison/Zach Garrett/Jake Kaminski 6        
1.  Korea
Kim Woo-Jin/Ku Bon-Chan/Lee Seung-Yun   6        
2.  Australia
Alec Potts/Ryan Tyack/Taylor Worth  0

