2016年 8月 7日 星期日

Olympics-Archery-Men's team final results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's team final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Korea
Kim Woo-Jin/Ku Bon-Chan/Lee Seung-Yun         6 points 
2.  U.S.
Brady Ellison 0/Zach Garrett 0/Jake Kaminski 0 0

