版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:17 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands)     7 points 
2.  Arne Jensen (Tonga)                 3        
1.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)                 6        
2.  Pierre Plihon (France)              5        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France)     6        
2.  Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 4        
1.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)              7        
2.  Hendra Purnama (Indonesia)          3        
1.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)        7        
2.  Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia)          3        
1.  Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)              6        
2.  Robert Elder (Fiji)                 0        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)               7        
2.  Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia)            3        
1.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)      6        
2.  Gu Xuesong (China)                  4        
1.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)         7        
2.  Xing Yu (China)                     1        
1.  Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)                 6        
2.  Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe)         0

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐