版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:19 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7 points 
2.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)             3        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6        
2.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)          0        
1.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)    6        
2.  Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)          5        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)           6        
2.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)  0        
1.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)     6        
2.  Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)             2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐