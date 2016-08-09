Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 6 points 2. Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya) 0 1. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 6 2. Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil) 2 1. Taylor Worth (Australia) 6 2. Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt) 0 1. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 6 2. Wang Dapeng (China) 2 1. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7 2. Arne Jensen (Tonga) 3 1. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 6 2. Pierre Plihon (France) 5 1. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 6 2. Alec Potts (Australia) 4 1. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 6 2. Anton Prilepov (Belarus) 5 1. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 6 2. Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil) 2 1. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 6 2. Lucas Daniel (France) 0 1. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 6 2. Ernesto Boardman (Mexico) 4 1. Atanu Das (India) 6 2. Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal) 0 1. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6 2. Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 4 1. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 7 2. Hendra Purnama (Indonesia) 3 1. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 7 2. Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia) 3 1. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 6 2. Robert Elder (Fiji) 0 1. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 7 2. Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia) 3 1. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 6 2. Gu Xuesong (China) 4 1. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 7 2. Xing Yu (China) 1 1. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 6 2. Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe) 0
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.