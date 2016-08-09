版本:
Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)                6 points 
2.  Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya)          0        
1.  Jake Kaminski (U.S.)                6        
2.  Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil)           2        
1.  Taylor Worth (Australia)            6        
2.  Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt)               0        
1.  Elias Malave (Venezuela)            6        
2.  Wang Dapeng (China)                 2        
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands)     7        
2.  Arne Jensen (Tonga)                 3        
1.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)                 6        
2.  Pierre Plihon (France)              5        
1.  Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil)          6        
2.  Alec Potts (Australia)              4        
1.  Ricardo Soto (Chile)                6        
2.  Anton Prilepov (Belarus)            5        
1.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)               6        
2.  Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil)      2        
1.  Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain)      6        
2.  Lucas Daniel (France)               0        
1.  Adrian Puentes (Cuba)               6        
2.  Ernesto Boardman (Mexico)           4        
1.  Atanu Das (India)                   6        
2.  Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal)          0        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France)     6        
2.  Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 4        
1.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)              7        
2.  Hendra Purnama (Indonesia)          3        
1.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)        7        
2.  Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia)          3        
1.  Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)              6        
2.  Robert Elder (Fiji)                 0        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)               7        
2.  Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia)            3        
1.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)      6        
2.  Gu Xuesong (China)                  4        
1.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)         7        
2.  Xing Yu (China)                     1        
1.  Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)                 6        
2.  Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe)         0

