版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:19 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 32 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)            6 points 
2.  Jake Kaminski (U.S.)            2        
1.  Taylor Worth (Australia)        6        
2.  Elias Malave (Venezuela)        4        
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7        
2.  Mete Gazoz (Turkey)             3        
1.  Ricardo Soto (Chile)            7        
2.  Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil)      1        
1.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)           7        
2.  Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain)  1        
1.  Atanu Das (India)               6        
2.  Adrian Puentes (Cuba)           4        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6        
2.  Viktor Ruban (Ukraine)          0        
1.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)    6        
2.  Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan)          5        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)           6        
2.  Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan)  0        
1.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)     6        
2.  Kim Woo-Jin (Korea)             2

