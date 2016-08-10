Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 64 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.
1. Brady Ellison (U.S.) 6 points
2. Ali Saleh Elghrari (Libya) 0
1. Jake Kaminski (U.S.) 6
2. Marcus D'Almeida (Brazil) 2
1. Crispin Duenas (Canada) 6
2. Marco Galiazzo (Italy) 5
1. Zach Garrett (U.S.) 6
2. Haziq Kamaruddin (Malaysia) 0
1. Juan Ignacio Rodriguez (Spain) 6
2. Muhammad Akmal Nor Hasrin (Malaysia) 0
1. Robin Ramaekers (Belgium) 6
2. Ryan Tyack (Australia) 2
1. Ku Bon-Chan (Korea) 6
2. Boris Balaz (Slovakia) 0
1. Patrick Huston (Britain) 6
2. Rick Van Der Ven (Netherlands) 4
1. Khairul Anuar Mohamad (Malaysia) 6
2. Andres Pila (Colombia) 0
1. Florian Floto (Germany) 6
2. Samuli Piippo (Finland) 0
1. Taylor Worth (Australia) 6
2. Ahmed El-Nemr (Egypt) 0
1. Elias Malave (Venezuela) 6
2. Wang Dapeng (China) 2
1. Antonio Fernandez (Spain) 6
2. Kao Hao-Wen (Taiwan) 0
1. David Pasqualucci (Italy) 6
2. Areneo David (Malawi) 0
1. Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 7
2. Arne Jensen (Tonga) 3
1. Mete Gazoz (Turkey) 6
2. Pierre Plihon (France) 5
1. Bernardo Oliveira (Brazil) 6
2. Alec Potts (Australia) 4
1. Ricardo Soto (Chile) 6
2. Anton Prilepov (Belarus) 5
1. Lee Seung-Yun (Korea) 6
2. Daniel Rezende Xavier (Brazil) 2
1. Miguel Alvarino Garcia (Spain) 6
2. Lucas Daniel (France) 0
1. Adrian Puentes (Cuba) 6
2. Ernesto Boardman (Mexico) 4
1. Atanu Das (India) 6
2. Jit Bahadur Muktan (Nepal) 0
1. Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6
2. Rene Philippe Kouassi (Ivory Coast) 4
1. Viktor Ruban (Ukraine) 7
2. Hendra Purnama (Indonesia) 3
1. Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand) 7
2. Jantsan Gantugs (Mongolia) 3
1. Wei Chun-Heng (Taiwan) 6
2. Robert Elder (Fiji) 0
1. Mauro Nespoli (Italy) 7
2. Hanif Wijaya (Indonesia) 3
1. Sultan Duzelbayev (Kazakhstan) 6
2. Gu Xuesong (China) 4
1. Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia) 7
2. Xing Yu (China) 1
1. Kim Woo-Jin (Korea) 6
2. Gavin Sutherland (Zimbabwe) 0