中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 12日 星期五 21:51 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual last 16 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)            6 points 
2.  Zach Garrett (U.S.)             4        
1.  Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)             6        
2.  Florian Floto (Germany)         4        
1.  Taylor Worth (Australia)        7        
2.  Antonio Fernandez (Spain)       3        
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 6        
2.  Ricardo Soto (Chile)            5        
1.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)           6        
2.  Atanu Das (India)               4        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6        
2.  Witthaya Thamwong (Thailand)    0        
1.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)           6        
2.  Riau Ega Agatha (Indonesia)     0

