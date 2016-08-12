版本:
Olympics-Archery-Men's individual quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)            6 points 
2.  Takaharu Furukawa (Japan)       2        
1.  Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)             6        
2.  Taylor Worth (Australia)        5        
1.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 6        
2.  Lee Seung-Yun (Korea)           4        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 6        
2.  Mauro Nespoli (Italy)           5

