版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:37 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)             6 points 
2.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)            5        
1.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 7        
2.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 3

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐