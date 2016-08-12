版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 03:50 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Brady Ellison (U.S.)            6 points 
2.  Sjef van den Berg (Netherlands) 2

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐