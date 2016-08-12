版本:
中国
2016年 8月 13日

Olympics-Archery-Men's individual final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery men's individual final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.  Ku Bon-Chan (Korea)             7 points 
2.  Jean-Charles Valladont (France) 3

