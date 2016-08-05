版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 6日 星期六 02:07 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's individual ranking round results

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Choi Mi-Sun (Korea)                 669 points 
2.   Chang Hye-Jin (Korea)               666        
3.   Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                   663        
4.   Tan Ya-Ting (Taiwan)                656        
5.   Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia)      654        
6.   Wu Jiaxin (China)                   653        
7.   Lucilla Boari (Italy)               651        
8.   Alejandra Valencia (Mexico)         651        
9.   Lin Shih-Chia (Taiwan)              651        
10.  Kaori Kawanaka (Japan)              650        
11.  Qi Yuhong (China)                   649        
12.  Gabriela Bayardo (Mexico)           648        
13.  Guendalina Sartori (Italy)          648        
14.  Taru Kuoppa (Finland)               643        
15.  Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea)              643        
16.  Inna Stepanova (Russia)             643        
17.  Ksenia Perova (Russia)              641        
18.  Ana Maria Rendon (Colombia)         641        
19.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)              641        
20.  Deepika Kumari (India)              640        
21.  Lisa Unruh (Germany)                640        
22.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)        640        
23.  Naomi Folkard (Britain)             639        
24.  Bombayla Devi Laishram (India)      638        
25.  Yasemin Ecem Anagoz (Turkey)        638        
26.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil)    637        
27.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)           636        
28.  Cao Hui (China)                     631        
29.  Anastasia Pavlova (Ukraine)         630        
30.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)        630        
31.  Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine)        630        
32.  Adriana Martin (Spain)              630        
33.  Le Chien-Ying (Taiwan)              625        
34.  Khatuna Narimanidze (Georgia)       625        
35.  Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia)            625        
36.  Luiza Saidiyeva (Kazakhstan)        625        
37.  Olga Senyuk (Azerbaijan)            623        
38.  Aida Roman (Mexico)                 623        
39.  Saori Nagamine (Japan)              621        
40.  Karina Lipiarska-Palka (Poland)     620        
41.  Laurence Baldauff (Austria)         619        
42.  Ika Yuliana Rochmawati (Indonesia)  617        
43.  Laxmirani Majhi (India)             614        
44.  Leidys Brito (Venezuela)            614        
45.  Kristine Esebua (Georgia)           612        
46.  Claudia Mandia (Italy)              612        
47.  Christine Bjerendal (Sweden)        611        
48.  Natalia Sanchez (Colombia)          609        
49.  Zahra Nemati (Iran)                 609        
50.  Sarah Nikitin (Brazil)              609        
51.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)               608        
52.  Carolina Aguirre (Colombia)         605        
53.  Shamoli Ray (Bangladesh)            600        
54.  Marina Gobbi (Brazil)               599        
55.  Evangelia Psarra (Greece)           596        
56.  Reem Mansour (Egypt)                596        
57.  Yulia Lobzhenidze (Georgia)         594        
58.  Alice Ingley (Australia)            593        
59.  Yuki Hayashi (Japan)                591        
60.  Karma (Bhutan)                      588        
61.  Georcy Thiffeault Picard (Canada)   585        
62.  Shehzana Anwar (Kenya)              579        
63.  Lusi Tatafu (Tonga)                 559        
64.  Yessica Camilo (Dominican Republic) 525

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐