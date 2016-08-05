Olympics-Archery-Women's individual ranking round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Choi Mi-Sun (Korea) 669 points 2. Chang Hye-Jin (Korea) 666 3. Ki Bo Bae (Korea) 663 4. Tan Ya-Ting (Taiwan) 656 5. Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia) 654 6. Wu Jiaxin (China) 653 7. Lucilla Boari (Italy) 651 8. Alejandra Valencia (Mexico) 651 9. Lin Shih-Chia (Taiwan) 651 10. Kaori Kawanaka (Japan) 650 11. Qi Yuhong (China) 649 12. Gabriela Bayardo (Mexico) 648 13. Guendalina Sartori (Italy) 648 14. Taru Kuoppa (Finland) 643 15. Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea) 643 16. Inna Stepanova (Russia) 643 17. Ksenia Perova (Russia) 641 18. Ana Maria Rendon (Colombia) 641 19. Mackenzie Brown (U.S.) 641 20. Deepika Kumari (India) 640 21. Lisa Unruh (Germany) 640 22. Alexandra Longova (Slovakia) 640 23. Naomi Folkard (Britain) 639 24. Bombayla Devi Laishram (India) 638 25. Yasemin Ecem Anagoz (Turkey) 638 26. Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil) 637 27. Alexandra Mirca (Moldova) 636 28. Cao Hui (China) 631 29. Anastasia Pavlova (Ukraine) 630 30. Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine) 630 31. Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine) 630 32. Adriana Martin (Spain) 630 33. Le Chien-Ying (Taiwan) 625 34. Khatuna Narimanidze (Georgia) 625 35. Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia) 625 36. Luiza Saidiyeva (Kazakhstan) 625 37. Olga Senyuk (Azerbaijan) 623 38. Aida Roman (Mexico) 623 39. Saori Nagamine (Japan) 621 40. Karina Lipiarska-Palka (Poland) 620 41. Laurence Baldauff (Austria) 619 42. Ika Yuliana Rochmawati (Indonesia) 617 43. Laxmirani Majhi (India) 614 44. Leidys Brito (Venezuela) 614 45. Kristine Esebua (Georgia) 612 46. Claudia Mandia (Italy) 612 47. Christine Bjerendal (Sweden) 611 48. Natalia Sanchez (Colombia) 609 49. Zahra Nemati (Iran) 609 50. Sarah Nikitin (Brazil) 609 51. San Yu Htwe (Myanmar) 608 52. Carolina Aguirre (Colombia) 605 53. Shamoli Ray (Bangladesh) 600 54. Marina Gobbi (Brazil) 599 55. Evangelia Psarra (Greece) 596 56. Reem Mansour (Egypt) 596 57. Yulia Lobzhenidze (Georgia) 594 58. Alice Ingley (Australia) 593 59. Yuki Hayashi (Japan) 591 60. Karma (Bhutan) 588 61. Georcy Thiffeault Picard (Canada) 585 62. Shehzana Anwar (Kenya) 579 63. Lusi Tatafu (Tonga) 559 64. Yessica Camilo (Dominican Republic) 525
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.