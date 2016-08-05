版本:
Olympics-Archery-Women's team ranking round results

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Korea
Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin                       1998 points 
2.   Russia
Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova       1938        
3.   China
Cao Hui/Qi Yuhong/Wu Jiaxin                               1933        
4.   Taiwan
Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting                  1932        
5.   Mexico
Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo           1922        
6.   Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari           1911        
7.   India
Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi     1892        
8.   Ukraine
Veronika Marchenko/Anastasia Pavlova/Lidiia Sichenikova 1890        
9.   Japan
Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine                1862        
10.  Colombia
Carolina Aguirre/Ana Maria Rendon/Natalia Sanchez      1855        
11.  Brazil
Sarah Nikitin/Ane Marcelle Dos Santos/Marina Gobbi       1845        
12.  Georgia
Khatuna Narimanidze/Kristine Esebua/Yulia Lobzhenidze   1831

