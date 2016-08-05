Olympics-Archery-Women's team ranking round results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team ranking round result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Korea Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin 1998 points 2. Russia Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova 1938 3. China Cao Hui/Qi Yuhong/Wu Jiaxin 1933 4. Taiwan Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting 1932 5. Mexico Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo 1922 6. Italy Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari 1911 7. India Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi 1892 8. Ukraine Veronika Marchenko/Anastasia Pavlova/Lidiia Sichenikova 1890 9. Japan Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine 1862 10. Colombia Carolina Aguirre/Ana Maria Rendon/Natalia Sanchez 1855 11. Brazil Sarah Nikitin/Ane Marcelle Dos Santos/Marina Gobbi 1845 12. Georgia Khatuna Narimanidze/Kristine Esebua/Yulia Lobzhenidze 1831
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.