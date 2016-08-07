版本:
Olympics-Archery-Women's team last 16 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  India
Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi     5 points 
2.  Colombia
Carolina Aguirre/Ana Maria Rendon/Natalia Sanchez      3        
2.  Brazil
Sarah Nikitin/Ane Marcelle Dos Santos/Marina Gobbi       0        
1.  Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari           6        
1.  Japan
Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine                6        
2.  Ukraine
Veronika Marchenko/Anastasia Pavlova/Lidiia Sichenikova 2        
1.  Mexico
Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo           6        
2.  Georgia
Khatuna Narimanidze/Kristine Esebua/Yulia Lobzhenidze   0

