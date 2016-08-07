版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 02:43 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's team quarterfinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
2.  India
Deepika Kumari/Bombayla Devi Laishram/Laxmirani Majhi 4 points 
1.  Russia
Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova   5        
2.  China
Cao Hui/Qi Yuhong/Wu Jiaxin                           3        
1.  Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari       5        
2.  Mexico
Aida Roman/Alejandra Valencia/Gabriela Bayardo       4        
1.  Taiwan
Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting              5        
1.  Korea
Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin                   5        
2.  Japan
Kaori Kawanaka/Yuki Hayashi/Saori Nagamine            1

