中国
2016年 8月 8日 星期一 03:35 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's team semifinal results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
2.  Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari     3 points 
1.  Russia
Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova 5        
1.  Korea
Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin                 5        
2.  Taiwan
Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting            1

