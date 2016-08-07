版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 04:02 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's team bronze medal match results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Taiwan
Le Chien-Ying/Lin Shih-Chia/Tan Ya-Ting        5 points 
2.  Italy
Guendalina Sartori/Claudia Mandia/Lucilla Boari 3

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐