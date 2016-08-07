版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 04:23 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's team final results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's team final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Korea
Choi Mi-Sun/Ki Bo Bae/Chang Hye-Jin                 5 points 
2.  Russia
Tuiana Dashidorzhieva/Ksenia Perova/Inna Stepanova 1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐