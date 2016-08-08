版本:
Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 64 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil) 7 points 
2.  Saori Nagamine (Japan)           3        
1.  Alice Ingley (Australia)         7        
2.  Lucilla Boari (Italy)            1        
1.  Wu Jiaxin (China)                7        
2.  Yuki Hayashi (Japan)             1        
1.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)        6        
2.  Aida Roman (Mexico)              4        
1.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)     7        
2.  Laxmirani Majhi (India)          1        
1.  Qi Yuhong (China)                7        
2.  Marina Gobbi (Brazil)            1        
1.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)            7        
2.  Taru Kuoppa (Finland)            3        
1.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)           6        
2.  Claudia Mandia (Italy)           4        
1.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)     6        
2.  Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia)         0        
1.  Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                7        
2.  Shehzana Anwar (Kenya)           1

