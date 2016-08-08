版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 05:19 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 32 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil) 6 points 
2.  Alice Ingley (Australia)         0        
1.  Wu Jiaxin (China)                6        
2.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)        0        
1.  Qi Yuhong (China)                6        
2.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)     0        
1.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)            7        
2.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)           3        
1.  Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                6        
2.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)     2

