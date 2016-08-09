Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 64 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 1. Chang Hye-Jin (Korea) 6 points 2. Lusi Tatafu (Tonga) 0 1. Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine) 7 2. Khatuna Narimanidze (Georgia) 1 1. Christine Bjerendal (Sweden) 6 2. Ana Maria Rendon (Colombia) 2 1. Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea) 6 2. Sarah Nikitin (Brazil) 0 1. Kaori Kawanaka (Japan) 7 2. Evangelia Psarra (Greece) 3 1. Naomi Folkard (Britain) 6 2. Ika Yuliana Rochmawati (Indonesia) 5 1. Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil) 7 2. Saori Nagamine (Japan) 3 1. Alice Ingley (Australia) 7 2. Lucilla Boari (Italy) 1 1. Wu Jiaxin (China) 7 2. Yuki Hayashi (Japan) 1 1. Alexandra Mirca (Moldova) 6 2. Aida Roman (Mexico) 4 1. Alexandra Longova (Slovakia) 7 2. Laxmirani Majhi (India) 1 1. Qi Yuhong (China) 7 2. Marina Gobbi (Brazil) 1 1. San Yu Htwe (Myanmar) 7 2. Taru Kuoppa (Finland) 3 1. Mackenzie Brown (U.S.) 6 2. Claudia Mandia (Italy) 4 1. Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine) 6 2. Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia) 0 1. Ki Bo Bae (Korea) 7 2. Shehzana Anwar (Kenya) 1 1. Cao Hui (China) 7 2. Olga Senyuk (Azerbaijan) 1 1. Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia) 7 2. Karma (Bhutan) 3 1. Inna Stepanova (Russia) 6 2. Zahra Nemati (Iran) 2 1. Ksenia Perova (Russia) 6 2. Natalia Sanchez (Colombia) 4
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.