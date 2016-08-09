版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:28 BJT

Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 64 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.  Chang Hye-Jin (Korea)              6 points 
2.  Lusi Tatafu (Tonga)                0        
1.  Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine)       7        
2.  Khatuna Narimanidze (Georgia)      1        
1.  Christine Bjerendal (Sweden)       6        
2.  Ana Maria Rendon (Colombia)        2        
1.  Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea)             6        
2.  Sarah Nikitin (Brazil)             0        
1.  Kaori Kawanaka (Japan)             7        
2.  Evangelia Psarra (Greece)          3        
1.  Naomi Folkard (Britain)            6        
2.  Ika Yuliana Rochmawati (Indonesia) 5        
1.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil)   7        
2.  Saori Nagamine (Japan)             3        
1.  Alice Ingley (Australia)           7        
2.  Lucilla Boari (Italy)              1        
1.  Wu Jiaxin (China)                  7        
2.  Yuki Hayashi (Japan)               1        
1.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)          6        
2.  Aida Roman (Mexico)                4        
1.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)       7        
2.  Laxmirani Majhi (India)            1        
1.  Qi Yuhong (China)                  7        
2.  Marina Gobbi (Brazil)              1        
1.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)              7        
2.  Taru Kuoppa (Finland)              3        
1.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)             6        
2.  Claudia Mandia (Italy)             4        
1.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)       6        
2.  Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia)           0        
1.  Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                  7        
2.  Shehzana Anwar (Kenya)             1        
1.  Cao Hui (China)                    7        
2.  Olga Senyuk (Azerbaijan)           1        
1.  Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia)     7        
2.  Karma (Bhutan)                     3        
1.  Inna Stepanova (Russia)            6        
2.  Zahra Nemati (Iran)                2        
1.  Ksenia Perova (Russia)             6        
2.  Natalia Sanchez (Colombia)         4

