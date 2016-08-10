版本:
Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 64 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 64 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Chang Hye-Jin (Korea)               6 points 
2.  Lusi Tatafu (Tonga)                 0        
1.  Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine)        7        
2.  Khatuna Narimanidze (Georgia)       1        
1.  Christine Bjerendal (Sweden)        6        
2.  Ana Maria Rendon (Colombia)         2        
1.  Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea)              6        
2.  Sarah Nikitin (Brazil)              0        
1.  Kaori Kawanaka (Japan)              7        
2.  Evangelia Psarra (Greece)           3        
1.  Naomi Folkard (Britain)             6        
2.  Ika Yuliana Rochmawati (Indonesia)  5        
1.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil)    7        
2.  Saori Nagamine (Japan)              3        
1.  Alice Ingley (Australia)            7        
2.  Lucilla Boari (Italy)               1        
1.  Wu Jiaxin (China)                   7        
2.  Yuki Hayashi (Japan)                1        
1.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)           6        
2.  Aida Roman (Mexico)                 4        
1.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)        7        
2.  Laxmirani Majhi (India)             1        
1.  Qi Yuhong (China)                   7        
2.  Marina Gobbi (Brazil)               1        
1.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)               7        
2.  Taru Kuoppa (Finland)               3        
1.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)              6        
2.  Claudia Mandia (Italy)              4        
1.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)        6        
2.  Laura Nurmsalu (Estonia)            0        
1.  Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                   7        
2.  Shehzana Anwar (Kenya)              1        
1.  Tan Ya-Ting (Taiwan)                7        
2.  Georcy Thiffeault Picard (Canada)   1        
1.  Anastasia Pavlova (Ukraine)         6        
2.  Luiza Saidiyeva (Kazakhstan)        0        
1.  Deepika Kumari (India)              6        
2.  Kristine Esebua (Georgia)           4        
1.  Guendalina Sartori (Italy)          6        
2.  Carolina Aguirre (Colombia)         0        
1.  Gabriela Bayardo (Mexico)           6        
2.  Shamoli Ray (Bangladesh)            0        
1.  Lisa Unruh (Germany)                6        
2.  Leidys Brito (Venezuela)            4        
1.  Cao Hui (China)                     7        
2.  Olga Senyuk (Azerbaijan)            1        
1.  Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia)      7        
2.  Karma (Bhutan)                      3        
1.  Lin Shih-Chia (Taiwan)              6        
2.  Reem Mansour (Egypt)                0        
1.  Inna Stepanova (Russia)             6        
2.  Zahra Nemati (Iran)                 2        
1.  Ksenia Perova (Russia)              6        
2.  Natalia Sanchez (Colombia)          4        
1.  Le Chien-Ying (Taiwan)              6        
2.  Adriana Martin (Spain)              2        
1.  Choi Mi-Sun (Korea)                 6        
2.  Yessica Camilo (Dominican Republic) 0

