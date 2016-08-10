版本:
Olympics-Archery-Women's individual last 32 results

Aug 10 (Gracenote) - Olympic archery women's individual last 32 results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. 
1.  Chang Hye-Jin (Korea)            6 points 
2.  Lidiia Sichenikova (Ukraine)     2        
1.  Kang Un Ju (DPR Korea)           6        
2.  Christine Bjerendal (Sweden)     2        
1.  Naomi Folkard (Britain)          6        
2.  Kaori Kawanaka (Japan)           0        
1.  Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Brazil) 6        
2.  Alice Ingley (Australia)         0        
1.  Wu Jiaxin (China)                6        
2.  Alexandra Mirca (Moldova)        0        
1.  Qi Yuhong (China)                6        
2.  Alexandra Longova (Slovakia)     0        
1.  San Yu Htwe (Myanmar)            7        
2.  Mackenzie Brown (U.S.)           3        
1.  Ki Bo Bae (Korea)                6        
2.  Veronika Marchenko (Ukraine)     2        
1.  Tan Ya-Ting (Taiwan)             6        
2.  Anastasia Pavlova (Ukraine)      0        
1.  Deepika Kumari (India)           6        
2.  Guendalina Sartori (Italy)       2        
1.  Lisa Unruh (Germany)             6        
2.  Gabriela Bayardo (Mexico)        4        
1.  Cao Hui (China)                  6        
2.  Tuiana Dashidorzhieva (Russia)   4        
1.  Alejandra Valencia (Mexico)      6        
2.  Yasemin Ecem Anagoz (Turkey)     5        
1.  Inna Stepanova (Russia)          7        
2.  Ksenia Perova (Russia)           3        
1.  Choi Mi-Sun (Korea)              6        
2.  Le Chien-Ying (Taiwan)           2

