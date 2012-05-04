UK brands Argentine Olympic advert a "stunt"

LONDON May 4 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague has branded as a stunt an Olympic TV advert by Argentina
featuring a hockey player training on the disputed Falkland
Islands, described in the broadcast as "Argentine soil".
As the British and Argentine womens' hockey teams prepare to
meet on Saturday in London in an Olympic warm-up event, Hague
accused Buenos Aires of trying to misuse the Games.
"Argentina has had some diplomatic setbacks in the last few
weeks...and I think what's happening is that they're looking for
one or two stunts to try to make up for that or save a bit of
pride somehow," Hague told Sky television n.
He added: "I don't think trying to misuse the Olympics in
some way for political purposes will go down very well with
other countries."
The advert is the latest incident in a series of diplomatic
spats between London and Buenos Aires over the past year, as the
exploration of oil off the Falklands by British companies has
reignited old tensions, 30 years after the two countries fought
a brief war over control of the islands.
The broadcast aired the day after the 30th anniversary of
the sinking of the Argentine cruiser Belgrano by a British
submarine, which led to the loss of over 300 lives.
President Cristina Fernandez has launched a wide-ranging
diplomatic offensive to assert Argentina's claims to the South
Atlantic islands, accusing Britain of maintaining "colonial
enclaves" and calling on London to open sovereignty talks.
The advert showed Argentine hockey captain Fernando
Zylberberg, who will be competing at the Olympics, going through
early-morning training exercises on the islands Argentina calls
the Malvinas.
He is shown running past several symbolic British landmarks
like the Globe Tavern in the capital Port Stanley, the offices
of the local paper "Penguin News" and a red telephone box.
Most controversially, he uses a memorial to World War One
British soldiers to perform a series of step-ups.
The 90-second ad ends with the voice-over: "to compete on
English soil, we are training on Argentine soil."
Filmed without permission from the islands' authorities, it
contradicted a recent denial by the Argentine government that it
would seek political gain from the London Games which take place
from July 27 to Aug. 12.
Argentine Sports Secretary Claudio Morresi told Reuters last
month: "The Argentine delegation will travel to London with the
conviction in their minds and hearts that the Malvinas are
Argentine but all they will be going to London to do is take
part in the sporting event."
According to Argentine newspaper Clarin, the advert was
filmed when the hockey player was in the islands in March to
compete in a marathon.
(Additional reporting by Rex Gowar)
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Myra MacDonald)