INTERVIEW-Olympics-Argentina plan long term - sports chief

| BUENOS AIRES, April 19
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 Backed by unprecedented
funding, Argentina can sow seeds of Olympic success in London
this year looking to reap the rewards at the Rio de Janeiro
Games in 2016, the government's Sports Secretary Claudio Morresi
told Reuters.
Morresi, a former Huracan and River Plate first division
soccer player, heads up the national high performance athletics
body ENARD which digs out and nurtures talent that might
otherwise go uncovered.
"The generation of youngsters coming up, with preparation,
continuity of support and chances of international competition,
they're going to have better performances in the quest for
medals at the (Rio) Games of 2016," Morresi said.
"Our task more than anything is to make it possible that our
sportsmen and women can get to the Games in the best way," he
told Reuters in an interview at CENARD, the high performance
centre on the edge of the capital.
"That they should have been able to exploit their full
potential and that's what we're managing today ... Our teams go
to compete with all their needs sorted out in great measure," he
said in an office with a view of the giant River Plate stadium
half a kilometre away.
Morresi said that under the government that has been in
power since 2003, the (sports) budget had increased 1,200 per
cent with ENARD run jointly by the Sports Secretariat and the
(National) Olympic Committee.
ENARD is giving grants to 1,600 athletes, ranging from 6,600
Argentine pesos ($1,500) per month for the elite to 600 pesos
for up-and-coming performers.
"(But) the medals table isn't something that determines the
progress of a society in relation to sport," Morresi said when
confronted with the fact that Argentina has a small medals haul
in more than a century of Games.
This had to do with which sports most Argentines practise as
well as the financial difficulties traditionally faced by
athletes in individual disciplines.
Argentina has been strong in team sports, winning the last
two gold medals in men's soccer, and also medals at the last two
games in men's basketball, including gold in Athens in 2004, and
women's hockey, whose team go to London as reigning world
champions.
The country has past performers to look to following several
successes at the 1948 Games, the last time they were held in
London, where Argentina won gold in the marathon and two boxing
weights and seven medals altogether.
TEAM SUCCESSES
"Maybe Argentina doesn't have many in sports where a lot of
medals are awarded, like athletics, swimming, gymnastics, nor a
biotype in some cases like sprints," Morresi said.
"Argentina has good results where its people have massive
participation, football, basketball, women's hockey," he said,
pointing out that more and more girls are flocking to hockey
clubs on the back of the international successes of Las Leonas
(lionesses).
"Nonetheless, in all the time we've been at the helm we've
worked to be able to develop some disciplines, for instance
wrestling. Argentina didn't have any South American involvement
in wrestling and today we're going to take representatives to
the Olympic Games, likewise in other fighting disciplines like
judo, taekwondo.
"And there's another factor which is that we've maybe learnt
not to give too much importance to getting medals," said
Morresi, whose older brother was kidnapped during the 1976-83
military dictatorship when he was 13 and was among the
"disappeared" for 13 years before being found dead.
"The wounds are closed with justice," said Morresi, who
will be 50 on April 30, referring to the trials for the crimes
committed by the military regime after the country returned to
democracy.
That military regime invaded the British-held Falkland
Islands which Argentina claims and calls Las Malvinas in the
South Atlantic sparking a short war in 1982. The present
democratic government has raised the issue of sovereignty again
this anniversary year.
Morresi, denying Argentina would try to take political
profit from the presence of their best athletes in London, said:
"The Argentine delegation will travel to London with the
conviction in their minds and hearts that the Malvinas are
Argentine but all they will be going to London to do is take
part in the sporting event."
(Reporting by Rex Gowar and Luis Ampuero, editing by Dave
Thompson)