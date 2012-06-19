Music, bouncy castle to launch Olympic art festival

| LONDON, June 19
LONDON, June 19 The London 2012 Festival, a
cultural celebration across Britain to coincide with the
Olympics, opens on Thursday with the spectacular - a fireworks
display by Lake Windermere - and the bizarre - a life-sized
inflatable replica of Stonehenge.
The festival, which runs from June 21-Sept. 9, is the
culmination of the four-year Cultural Olympiad, and organisers
said on Tuesday there would be 10 million free tickets for
people to experience dance, theatre, art, music and more.
Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he hoped to raise public
awareness about thousands of events happening up and down the
country as excitement ahead of the July 27-Aug. 12 Games built.
"This is a really huge moment," he said on Tuesday. "I don't
think the penny has yet dropped with the public.
"I think they're beginning to appreciate the scale and
excitement of the Games, but the scale and excitement of the
biggest cultural festival in our history is something ... I
think people have yet to appreciate."
He said the festival, which cost around 55 million pounds
($86 million) to organise, was a chance to showcase Britain's
cultural heritage.
"Not just in 2012 but every year we have the best culture in
the world in this country and this is our big opportunity to
bang the drum."
Some events officially counted as part of the Cultural
Olympiad would have happened anyway, but many have also been put
on especially for the programme.
To mark the opening of the festival, Venezuelan conductor
Gustavo Dudamel will lead the Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra
of Venezuela in an open-air concert set against the backdrop of
Scotland's Stirling Castle.
Also on Thursday, French pyrotechnic company Les Commandos
Percu will stage a spectacular outdoor firework show on the
shores of Lake Windermere in northwest England to coincide with
the Olympic Torch Relay.
Among the more bizarre events launching the festival will be
artist Jeremy Deller's life-sized replica of Stonehenge called
"Sacrilege".
Part artwork, part bouncy castle, it will "pop up" at the
National Botanical Gardens at Carmarthen in Wales and then go on
a tour of the United Kingdom.
Peace One Day, an organisation dedicated to the idea of one
day a year free of conflict, is staging a concert in
Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and Yoko Ono's "Imagine Peace"
art installation will be unveiled on London 2012 screens.
One of the biggest events of the opening week will be
Hackney Weekend, sponsored by the publicly funded BBC Radio 1, a
free live music event across six stages with over 100 artists
appearing including Jay-Z, Rihanna and Jessie J.
Around 100,000 people are expected at the free London gig.
Ruth Mackenzie, director of the Cultural Olympiad and London
2012 Festival, said she hoped the budget would be justified by
the level of public interest.
The Olympiad has been criticised for being unfocused - a
poll earlier this year showed most Britons did not know exactly
what it was - and some of the projects have been derided as
pretentious and costly.
"The festival funding is an investment ... rather than a
fund and it's an investment of 55 million pounds.
"Some of you might think it's a lot, but I assure you, for a
12-week festival over the entire United Kingdom ... (it) is a
pretty small investment and I hope that when we do the final
figures after the festival we are able to demonstrate pretty
good value for money."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)