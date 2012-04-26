Olympics-London weather likely to deny Bolt 100 metres record

| SALVO, North Carolina, April 26
SALVO, North Carolina, April 26 Britain's cool,
damp weather is likely to cost triple Olympic champion Usain
Bolt the opportunity to break his 100 metres world record at the
London Olympics, his coach said on Thursday.
Although Bolt has promised something spectacular at the
Games from July 27-Aug. 12, coach Glen Mills said breaking his
100 metres record of 9.58 seconds set in Berlin three years ago
might be asking too much.
"I'm not sure if London is going to be kind in terms of the
temperature," Mills told an international teleconference.
"Given the right conditions like we had in Berlin, it is
possible," Mills replied when asked if Bolt could run 9.4
seconds. "He has gotten stronger and he is training very well.
Mills said the main focus for Bolt would be retaining his
titles. "The world record would be a bonus," he said.
He said Bolt would not attempt to go one better than
Beijing and attempt a gold medal in the 4x400 metres relay as
well as the 100, 200 and 4x100.
"The Olympic programme, as set out, does not really allow
him to do it," he said. "He would love to do it because he runs
great relay legs."
The opening round of the 4x400 on Aug. 9 is the same day
as the 200 metres final. The final of the 4x400 and the first
round of the 4x100 will be run on the following day.
