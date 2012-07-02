Olympics-Ethiopia aims to shift gear in middle distance running

| ADDIS ABABA, July 2
Ethiopia won a clean sweep
of golds in the men and women's 5,000 and 10,000 metres at the
2008 Olympics, but that was not enough for Prime Minister Meles
Zenawi and the country is after middle distance glory in London.
Meles, an ardent sports fan, asked the governing body why
his country failed to repeat its long distance exploits in the
short and middle distance categories following a post-Olympic
inquiry.
"I said we lacked resources. He immediately ordered an
expansion at all costs," national team coach Yilma Berta told
Reuters.
The London Games will provide Ethiopia's first stern test
since embarking on its quest for glory in the 800 and 1,500
metres.
The Horn of Africa country's strong showing over long
distance events dates back to Miruts Yifter's gold in Moscow in
1980.
After quietly trailing in his rivals' slipstream for the
last few laps of the 10,000 final, the scruffy Ethiopian with a
balding mop turned on the turbo with just 300 metres left and
breezed to Olympic glory.
Miruts, subsequently dubbed "Yifter the Shifter", has been
cited as an inspiration by the likes of Haile Gebrselassie and
Kenenisa Bekele, his feat proving to be a catalyst behind
Ethiopia's hegemony that continues to this day.
But though Ethiopia will bank its hopes for gold this summer
on the injury-blighted Bekele, a young pretender with an
identical stride is waiting on the wings to emulate his
illustrious compatriots, albeit in the unfamiliar 800 metres.
At the Notturna di Milano event in Italy last year, the
unheralded Mohamed Aman - then 17 years old - pipped Kenyan
David Rudisha to the finish line, ending his much-fancied
rival's 34-race unbeaten run.
Mohamed's rapid rise, trainers say, is the result of hard
work sparked by Beijing four years ago.
"We've always had the potential for those categories but
there was never the confidence and focus," Yilma said.
"It's very diversified this time, and better quality too."
DISBELIEF AND RIDICULE
Ethiopia hopes to field eight athletes in the men and
women's middle distance events in London. It also eyes having a
crack at the 100 metres in two years time.
Sitting cross-legged under a flapping flag, Mohamed listens
attentively to his coach as the noisy banter of onlookers nearby
echoes across Addis Ababa's ramshackle stadium.
Far outfield, Bekele and his younger sibling Tariku outpace
junior athletes past a large, gaping hole of broken seats in a
dilapidated stand.
Born in the small town of Asella in central Ethiopia,
Mohamed took up running while he was a fourth grade student,
following in the footsteps of Gebrselassie who also hails from
the town.
But despite showing early promise, his coaches expected him
to swap his more pacy category for the long distance.
"They laughed and asked me what I was thinking. My
insistence was met with disbelief and ridicule," Mohamed said.
"It was embarrassing to mention that distance."
Mohamed had other ideas though and quickly racked up good
results.
His finest hour came in Istanbul during the world indoor
championships in March when he won the 800.
"They say we can't compete in anything but long distance.
That's a myth," Mohamed said. "It's all changing now."
With Gebrselassie failing to qualify and a string of calf
and knee injuries denting Bekele's aura of invincibility over
the past three years, some in Ethiopia are saying Mohamed could
be the country's best hope for Olympic glory.
"We fear the qualifiers more than the final," his coach
Nigussie Gichamo told Reuters.
"I think he will notch up a surprise in London once he's
through to the final."
(Editing by Richard Lough)