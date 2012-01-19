Olympics-Triple jump champion Evora to miss London Games

LISBON Jan 19 Olympic triple jump champion Nelson Evora will miss the London Games after injuring his right leg, the Portuguese athlete said on Thursday.

"Given the necessary recovery time, it is out of the question to take part in the next Olympic games but don't anyone think this injury means that I'm finished," the 27-year-old said in a statement on his Benfica club's website.

"I have a lot of competitions ahead of me."

Evora won gold in Beijing in 2008 after taking the world title at the 2007 Osaka championships in Japan. He finished second in Berlin two years later and was fifth in Daegu, South Korea, last September.

He had already had surgery on his right shinbone in 2010, putting him out of action for a year, and suffered the injury while warming up for a trial in Lisbon's Jamor stadium on Wednesday.

"The popping sound heard yesterday at the track was a recurrence of a previous injury but it is not as serious as first imagined," he said.

"I feel mentally strong and now my priority is to heal myself to return."

Born in the Ivory Coast, Evora moved to Lisbon with his family at a young age and became a Portuguese citizen in June 2002 after previously competing for the Cape Verde islands. He switched from high jump to long jump and triple jump after injuring his knee as a 15-year-old.

His main rivals in London would have been American world champion Christian Taylor and Britain's Phillips Idowu, the 2009 world champion and Olympic silver medallist. France's world indoor champion Teddy Tamgho missed those championships after breaking his ankle but will be back for London. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Alan Baldwin)