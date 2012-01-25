FEATURE-Olympics-Farah prepares in Kenya's highland home of champions

| ITEN, Kenya
ITEN, Kenya Jan 25 British athletics
coach George Gandy looked on with approval as Mo Farah ran a
warm-up lap around a dusty, dirt track in this tiny Kenyan
highland town.
The backdrop of rolling hills and small farming plots may
suggest otherwise but the banner welcoming visitors to the 'Home
of Champions' is no exaggeration.
Iten has a big reputation in the running world and
Somali-born Farah, the world and European 5,000 metres champion
and favourite for 10,000 metres gold at his home London Olympics
in six months' time, has been making the most of it.
Gandy, who has coached top athletes such as Sebastian Coe,
Paula Radcliffe and Lisa Dobriskey and is priming Britain's
distance runners ahead of the London Olympics, knows what a
talent he is dealing with.
"I saw him when he was back running with boys and youths,"
the endurance coach, appointed by UK Athletics in 2009, told
Reuters at the high-altitude camp famed for grooming Kenyan
champions.
"I remember him winning the national cross-country
championships as a junior."
"He always looked like he had a lot of talent. He was the
smooth mover at the time and really most impressive in his age
group," added Gandy, wrapping up a session of interval training.
"He is going in as one of the top favourites, if not the
favourite."
BEST RUNNERS
Clusters of sinewy elite Kenyan runners dashed past as Gandy
explained what training in the town 8,000 feet above sea level
had contributed to Farah's success.
"This is where it's at. These people around here are
phenomenal, inspirational people," he said. "The best runners in
the world train here ... and I think Mo has benefited from doing
that over quite a few years."
Farah is Britain's top-ranked distance runner, setting
national and European middle distance running records in 2011
and capping it off with a double-medal performance at the world
championships in Daegu, South Korea.
His coach, Alberto Salazar, guides him in his training
regime by email and Skype from Oregon in the United States but
Gandy said he and the rest of the national team supported Farah
while he trains in Kenya.
Moving through his warm-up, Farah appeared relaxed in a thin
blue training top, rolling his head side to side and
skip-jumping with high knees while listening to music in his
headphones.
On his agenda this weekend is a meet in Glasgow, but his
sights are already set on London.
"I don't think we can take anything for granted, there are
some other great runners around as well and you have to beware
that people pop out of the woodwork a little bit, and people
train a bit harder," said Gandy.
After warming up, Farah set off on a series of sprints,
running alongside the British team and scores of Kenyans.
Clusters of lean, muscled athletes circled the track in high
performance gear, their shoes touching down rhythmically on the
circuit bordered by low dirt mounds and a small stand.
"I'm really excited because the Olympics doesn't come around
often and it's right on our doorstep," Farah told Reuters.
London will be Farah's second shot at the world's largest
sporting event after being knocked out before the final round in
the 5,000 metres in Beijing.
With nearly four more years experience under his belt, the
28-year-old is looking to carry the momentum over from the world
championships.
"I'll just do the same as in Daegu, but it just depends on
how I feel ... obviously the 10 comes before the five," he said.
"Anything can happen, you just need to stay injury free, stay
focused."
Sheltering under the shade of a tree bordering the track,
Gandy agreed.
"Most people in Britain involved in athletics, or who enjoy
athletics, are very excited by the progress that Mo has made ...
you can't help but get extremely excited, even now," he said.
"The important thing is not to get too excited, because
we've still got a few months to go yet."
