INTERVIEW-Olympics-Friedrich eyes elusive medal after injury

| March 6
March 6 German high jumper Ariane
Friedrich is back following a 14-month injury break and ready to
go after the one type of medal that is missing from her
collection.
The affable 28-year-old has dominated her discipline in her
country for almost a decade, winning a world championship bronze
in front of a home crowd in Berlin in 2009 and a European indoor
gold the same year, but has never stepped on an Olympic podium.
Her preparations to reach that goal in London this year
suffered a severe blow when she ruptured her Achilles tendon in
December 2010, forcing her to miss more than a year of training
and competition.
She returned to action in February this year, quickly
clinching the German indoor title again with a jump of 1.91
metres.
"I am not at 100 percent performance-wise," Friedrich, whose
personal best stands at 2.06 metres set in June 2009, told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday at the start of her Olympic
preparation.
"There is still a lot of room for improvement. But I am very
satisfied with my progress and I just hope I can stay healthy.
"During my injury break, (the Olympics) were a bit on the
backburner so it is kind of strange to say 'OK today I start
training for the Olympics'."
Friedrich, her trademark short blond hair now replaced by an
electric pink colour, said while there was still a lot of work
for her to do, anything could happen at the Games.
TOUGH FIGHT
"The Olympics will be a tough fight. You get nothing for
free at the Games, believe me," said Friedrich, who was seventh
in Beijing four years ago.
"It is the toughest competition for the last four years and
everyone wants a medal. It will be high level and everyone who
makes the final is a potential medal candidate," added
Friedrich, who works as a police officer.
"That is also the magic of the Games, that everyone can
shine at that moment. That is beautiful ... and I would never
say 'these three are medals winners and no one else'. That's not
true. It has never been true in the Olympic finals."
Friedrich will come up against her old rivals Croatia's
Blanka Vlasic, silver medallist in Beijing, Russian Anna
Chicherova and Belgium's Tia Hellebaut, the surprise 2008
Olympic gold medallist, who is back after giving birth to two
daughters.
The German said the winner in London would definitely need
to jump over two metres.
"Forget about winning with a performance of under two
metres. That is utopian. There has to be the number two in
front," said Friedrich, who will skip the world indoor
championships in Istanbul in March to focus solely on the Games.
"That is what will happen in London, unless there is hail or
snow or something. But I don't think so. So expect to see a
number two in front of the winner's performance," she said.
Friedrich and her team have decided to pace the athlete and
gradually build her up as the Games approach.
"I think Istanbul was always a problem time-wise," she said.
"We had said from early on that we would not compete in
Istanbul. We said we would draw a line after the German
championships.
"I save two weeks like that and these two weeks could turn
out to be two very important weeks for me.
"Ahead of London I will not be hiding," she added. "I need
competitions experience and practice again so I will be taking
part in several meetings (in the run-up to the Games).
"I am not an athlete who can jump every two or three days. I
need at least a week's break in between competitions."
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Sonia Oxley)