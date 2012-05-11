Olympics-Hooker banishes gremlins to qualify for London

May 11 Australia's Olympic pole vault champion
Steve Hooker banished his demons to qualify for the London
Games, much to the joy of an exclusive crowd of athletes and
officials at an abandoned Perth warehouse on Friday.
The 29-year-old, battling a crisis of confidence, cleared
the Olympic qualification mark of 5.72 metres in his second
attempt at the specially sanctioned event.
"Mr (Alex) Parnov, you're a genius. I'll never doubt you
again," a relieved Hooker said to his coach.
Hooker became the first Australian man to win an Olympic
athletics title in 40 years when he took gold in Beijing with a
vault of 5.90 metres but he has spent the past two years
grappling with a persistent knee injury and bouts of what
golfers call 'the yips'.
He needed two attempts to clear 5.52 in his first
competitive outing in three months, which threatened to dampen
the spirit of the 150-odd people present at the former railway
warehouse.
However, Hooker leapt 5.62 without difficulty before
securing his third straight Olympic appearance. He then had the
bar set at 5.83 but eventually aborted both the attempts.
Hooker, who cleared 6.06 indoors in 2009 - the
second-highest height behind retired world-record holder Sergei
Bubka - will compete in the Diamond League meeting in Shanghai
next week.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by
Alison Wildey)