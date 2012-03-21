INTERVIEW-Olympics-Argentine takes aim at infinity

| BUENOS AIRES, March 21
BUENOS AIRES, March 21 The javelin thrown by
Braian Toledo soars to the far end of the field and disappears
in the long grass as coach Gustavo Osorio says "that must be a
good 85 metres".
The grass is long in most parts of the field in Marcos Paz
where the unassuming Argentine 18-year-old practises, dreaming
of Olympic glory. It is not a proper athletics field, rather two
unkempt soccer pitches side by side with no grass at all in the
worn goalmouths.
All around the field beside an abandoned railway track in
this semi-rural outer suburb of Buenos Aires are modest houses,
some mere shacks, any one of which could be the home of Toledo's
poor family, the youngster's mainstay while he hones a talent
Osorio has helped him develop since he was in primary school.
Toledo is a prodigy, one of the gems that occasionally
appear in Argentine sport.
The 2010 Youth Olympic champion holds a world's best of
89.34m with the shorter, lighter 700-gram javelin and won bronze
among hardened seniors at the Pan-American Games in Guadalajara
last October with a personal best of 79.53m with the senior
800-gram javelin.
Tattooed on the inside of his left wrist are the Olympic
rings and the name Jan Zelezny, his idol, plus the number 98.48
which is the Czech's world record set in 1996 - a distance for
Toledo to aim at as he looks, in his own words, to "throw into
infinity".
"I'll know how to explain infinity to you when I retire and
I'll be able to tell you if I got to infinity or couldn't,"
Toledo told Reuters in an interview at the field where he
arrived on his bicycle with a bunch of practice javelins.
"The Olympic rings are for when I was Olympic (2010 youth)
champion in Singapore and the name (is) Jan Zelezny, holder of
the senior world record. (The record) is an objective to go
for."
JUNIOR WORLDS
Toledo's main objective this year is the World Junior
Championships in Barcelona from July 10 to 15, before the London
Olympic Games (July 27-Aug. 12) for which he qualified with his
best Pan-American throw and sees as an experience on the way to
Rio de Janeiro in 2016 when he will be 22.
"(To go to London) is a present, a gift to go and get the
experience that God is giving me, anticipating 2016, so it's to
learn, to get to 2016 in a different way and with another
outlook," Toledo said.
Osorio, speaking in the old sports hall with a high,
corrugated roof in Marcos Paz where Toledo works on technique,
said: "The junior world championships have always been won by
over 80 (metres) so it's a great challenge.
"We're working to achieve that standard and try to maintain
it because it's difficult to stay there.
"Creativity is an important part of how to make the young,
in this case Braian, progress," said Osorio, who has had to
improvise at times with very basic materials to provide training
tools.
"It's part of learning and the passion one puts into it."
Toledo, a well-built youngster 1.86-metres tall and still
growing, wanted to be a soccer player before realities took
grip.
DROPPED FOOTBALL
"I started football and saw it was not possible, it was
hard, my mum couldn't afford to pay for the minibus to River
every day ... we weren't in a position to spend money that
wasn't for our daily food.
"I discovered this sport and saw I was naturally good at it
with a fast arm ... I'm fast, elastic, a jumper, I'm resistant,
I'm strong, thanks to God I have all those little attributes
that are so important for us (javelin throwers)," he said.
"(At first) I thought it was easy but over the years I
realised it wasn't, that you have to train and make sacrifices
to achieve objectives.
"There are times when you want to say that to be a normal
kid would be easier ... To carry on with this is a great
responsibility and exhausting, but it's what I love to do and
that's why I persevere."
Toledo said the only pressure he felt was when he had
injuries or niggles that prevented him from training normally.
"That bothers me because it prevents me from working and
keeping up with a daily volume and that means losing time and
giving an advantage to my rivals," added Toledo, who gets
support from the government's sports secretariat, a grant from
the new national high performance body ENARD, and sponsors.
Osorio said he saw Toledo developing into an athlete capable
of a permanent place among the world's top 10 in his discipline
over the next eight years.
"He mustn't be rushed, we have to keep applying the learning
process in it's different stages ... on this long, tough path."
