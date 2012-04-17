Athletics-Only 17 Kenyans show up for preliminary Olympic trials

NAIROBI, April 17 Kenya's preliminary Olympic trials for the 10,000 metres turned out to be a disappointment when 17 out of the anticipated 31 athletes attended on Tuesday.

Kenyan athletics chiefs had planned a trial in the distance running-mad nation to shortlist 15 runners for the Prefontaine Diamond League race in Oregon on June 2, where the best three will bag a berth for July and August's London Olympics.

Out of the 17 who turned up just 15 completed Tuesday's race - won by world 10,000m bronze medallist Moses Ndiema Masai - and only 13 who have made the A qualifying time can go to Oregon.

Many athletes were scattered abroad in marathon races in Europe and United States and could therefore not attend.

Masai was among the pace makers and waited until the home stretch to outsprint the front runners to win a race run in chilly conditions. The 2003 world 5,000m champion Eliud Kipchoge came second and Lucas Kimeli Rotich was third.

Athletics Kenya had intended to hold the 10,000m trials for men and women in the United States, but downgraded it to a men-only trial with this run giving athletes a preliminary chance.

The main trials for other distances will be on June 23.

No Kenyan athlete has won an Olympics 10,000m since Naftali Temu in Mexico City in 1968.

List going to Oregon: Moses Masai, Eliud Kipchoge, Luke Kimeli, Mark Kiptoo, Josephat Bett, Paul Tanui, Emmanuel Bett, Bedan Karoki, Wilson Kiprop, Mike Kigen, Geoffrey Kirui, Titus Mbishei and Dennis Masai. (Editing by Yara Bayoumy/Mark Meadows)