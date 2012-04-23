Olympics-Kenyan marathon dominance raises selection headache

NAIROBI, April 23 Kenya's athletics chiefs face
a difficult decision when selecting their marathon teams for the
London Olympics following recent world-class performances by
their athletes.
Kenya look set to dominate the Olympic marathons in August
after their runners won the London men's and women's events on
Sunday and took five of the six podium positions for the second
year in succession.
Athletics Kenya Chairman Isaiah Kiplagat said the selection
will be easier among the women but more complicated for the men.
"We have no headache in the selection, especially among the
women. We may have to scratch our heads a little in the process
of naming the men's team. We'll announce it this weekend,"
Kiplagat told Reuters on Monday.
A source close to the governing body confided that the top
three women in Sunday's London Marathon - Mary Keitany, Edna
Kiplagat and Priscah Jeptoo - are likely to be confirmed in the
team.
The source said that although Sharon Cherop won in Boston on
April 16, her time (2:31:50) was too slow for an Olympic slot.
Among the men, the source would only confirm Wilson Kipsang
- the winner in London on Sunday and the world's second fastest
after Patrick Makau - for Olympic selection.
A provisional team of six men and six women was named early
this year. The men's team included Makau and last year's winners
in London and Boston Emmanuel Mutai and Geoffrey Mutai, who have
struggled of late.
The others were twice world champion Abel Kirui, Kipsang and
Moses Mosop.
The women's provisional team had Keitany, world champion
Kiplagat and Jeptoo as well as Florence Kiplagat, Cherop and
Lydia Cheromei.
