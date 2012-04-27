Athletics-Kenyan duo promise to win marathon gold for Kenya

Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
ITEN, Kenya, April 27 Twice London marathon winner Mary Keitany and world champion Edna Kiplagat have vowed to bring the Olympic gold medal home to their Kenyan highland town of Iten this year.
The two neighbours are back in Iten after dominating Sunday's London marathon, where they finished first and second to win selection for the London Games.
"It is a great honour to be named to an Olympics team. We must now do our part and bring the first women's Olympic marathon gold medal to our beloved nation," Keitany told reporters.
Kiplagat said the pair had run as rivals in London in their bid to make the Olympic team.
"Now that we are in the team, we will use team work as we gun for the medals," she said.
"We shall take a break for three weeks to recover after competing in London. I will only do light jogging before the programme commences."
World silver medallists Priscah Jeptoo, who finished third in London, is the other member of the Olympic team.
Meanwhile, world marathon record holder Patrick Makau said he was shocked by his omission from the men's team after he failed to finish the London race.
Wilson Kipsang, who won on Sunday, and twice world champion Abel Kirui, who finished sixth, will represent Kenya in London along with Moses Mosop who finished third in the Rotterdam marathon this month.
"I thought the world record would get me an Olympic slot, as they (Athletics Kenya) had indicated when they included me in the provisional team. Anyway, it is their decision and I cannot contest it," said Makau. (Editing by James Macharia and John Mehaffey)
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
PARIS, Feb 17 Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan - Made for Sharing - to back France's bid to host the games in 2024.