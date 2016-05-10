Olympics-Kenya names Korir in marathon team for Rio

NAIROBI May 10 Former Boston Marathon winner Wesley Korir was named on Tuesday in the Kenyan team for this year's Olympic Games, continuing a history of contentious selections by the east African country famed for its long-distance runners.

Korir, who won Boston in 2012 but was fourth last month, was included alongside twice London marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge and Stanley Biwott who won last year's New York City marathon.

Cyprian Kotut, who won the Paris Marathon, and Bernard Kipyego were named as reserves.

World record holder Dennis Kimetto and Wilson Kipsang, who won Olympic bronze in London four years ago, were not considered after failing to finish at last year's world championships in Beijing,

The choice of Korir, who is also a Member of Parliament, ahead of Kotut, younger brother of former multiple marathon winner Martin Lel, was not widely popular.

"I would have preferred Kotut to Korir. What race has he won lately? Besides, he has political responsibilities to attend to, which is a distraction," said a senior sports official who did not want to be named.

On the women's side, London winner Jemima Sumgong, Paris champion Visiline Jepkesho and world silver medallist Helah Kiprop made the team for Rio.

Florence Kiplagat, who won the Chicago Marathon last October, and Mary Keitany were named as reserves.

"Those are the athletes we have named today after consulting with them and having confirmed their availability," Susan Kamau, the acting Chief Executive Officer of Athletics Kenya, told Reuters.

Kenya will name its final athletics team during the Olympic Trials from June 29-July 2.

Barnaba Korir, a member of AK's executive, said coaches considered many factors in the selection process.

"Championships require experience and ability to perform in extreme conditions," he said.

"Kimetto and Kipsang could not perform in Beijing last year because of the tough conditions. Coaches were looking at a combination of ability to withstand difficult conditions and speed where guys like (Eliud) Kipchoge and (Stanley) Biwott are good at," he added. (Editing by Ed Osmond)