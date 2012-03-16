Olympics-Kenya scale down plan for Olympic trials in U.S.

NAIROBI, March 16 Athletics Kenya has
decided to stage only the Olympic men's 10,000 metres trials at
the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting in Eugene,
Oregon, on June 1 instead of the four races originally
scheduled.
Last month Athletics Kenya chairman Isaiah Kiplagat said
five runners would compete in each of the men's and women's
10,000 and 5,000 metres in Eugene with the top three finishers
qualifing for this year's London Olympics.
However on Friday, Kiplagat told reporters the women's
10,000 metres team and both the 5,000 metres teams would be
selected at the Kenyan national trials on June 23.
"I want to clarify that the selection for the Olympic team
from 200 to 10,000 women's race will be held here and not
abroad," Kiplagat said.
"The men's 10,000 team will be selected in the USA. We have
analysed previous performances and we decided to take the trials
to the United States where our sponsors Nike will cater for
transport and accommodation."
The turnaround came after pressure from former athletes,
including 1988 Seoul Olympic 5,000 champion John Ngugi, twice
Olympic 10,000 silver medallist Paul Tergat and 1991 world
10,000 champion Moses Tanui.
"Kenya has not won an Olympic gold in the men's 10,000 race
since 1968. That is 44 years and it is a matter of concern for
us, hence the decision to try another way," Kiplagat said.
"We want to prepare a strong team for the Olympic Games."
