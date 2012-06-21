Olympics-Rudisha cruises through heats in Kenyan trials

NAIROBI, June 21 World 800 metres champion David Rudisha, the hot favourite for gold at the London Olympics, cruised through his heat at the Kenyan trials on Thursday while Commonwealth champion Boaz Lalang failed to qualify for Saturday's final.

Lalang, who won the Commonwealth title in New Delhi two years ago, finished behind the qualifiers for Saturday's final in his heat won by world record holder Rudisha in 1:44.0.

"I am happy to have passed this hurdle. Now I am focusing on the final on Saturday," Rudisha told reporters.

Olympic 1,500 champion Asbel Kiprop and world silver medalist Silas Kiplagat also made it to the final, with Kiprop winning his semi-final in 3:49.1. Kiplagat was second in the second semi-final behind Nixon Chepseba.

